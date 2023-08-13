‘They just added another robot to their staff.’ A Jersey Mike’s Worker Criticized the New Automated Slicers at Subway For Eliminating Human Jobs
People get pretty attached to one sub sandwich place, I’ve noticed.
And folks out there are either going to love what a Jersey Mike’s employee named Donnie said in a viral TikTok video…or they’re gonna be a little offended.
In the video, Donnie talked about Subway’s new automatic slicers and he didn’t mince words. He said, “Automatic slicers? This is a joke. This is one of the funniest things I’ve seen in a long time.”
Donnie also said that he thinks the Subway bigwigs are worried about Jersey Mike’s rising popularity and that’s why they made this decision.
He said, ”They know we’re up and coming. We’re booming right now. But we’ve been doing fresh-sliced subs since ’56, baby.”
Donnie added, “They just added another robot to their staff.”
Donnie said Jersey Mike’s still offers human interactions with customers and asked, “Where’s the love in an automatic slicer?”
The man has a point…
Let’s see what he had to say in the video.
@thatcrazysubguy That Crazy Sub Guy reaction to Subway’s automatic slicers 👀 #CapCut #jerseymikes #subway #freshslice #sandwichtiktok #italiansub #dmv #dmvfoodie #fyp #viralvideo #share ♬ original sound – Donnie Otero
And here’s what people said on TikTok.
This viewer is a fan of Jersey Mike’s, but…
Another person said they prefer Firehouse Subs.
And this individual said they’ve never had a bad sandwich from Jersey Mike’s…but Subway is a different story.
Please… less robots.
Please.
