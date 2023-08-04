‘They listed all the things I did wrong.’ A Server Said a Table of Customers Left Her a “H*** Letter” Instead of a Tip
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard a lot of horror stories from people over the years about unruly customers, but this is a first.
A woman took to TikTok to share her experience about customers leaving her a nasty letter instead of a tip after she was done waiting on them.
How rude!
In the text overlay, she wrote, “When my table left me no tip and wrote me a whole hate letter about how my service was horrible but I’m just a teenage girl trying to make money for college.”
In her comments, she says the customers took her pen and ripped part of the menu off to write the list.
She said in the video’s comments, “Basically someone recommended the place to them and they liked the food but they listed all the things I did wrong and how bad I am at my job.”
Wow!
Take a look at her video.
@natalie.vukovichSomeone play Mean by Taylor Swift♬ original sound – Olivia💕
Now let’s see what people had to say about this video.
One viewer said they can’t even imagine this happening.
Another individual has dealt with s**tty customers before.
And this TikTokker had a customer that NO ONE would ever want to deal with.
Jeezus people… just don’t do this.
Ever.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · customer service, customers, employment, outrage, restaurants, tiktok, top, video, viral