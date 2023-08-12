August 12, 2023 at 2:37 am

This “Baby Straightjacket” Hack Makes Diaper Changing Easy Peasy For Moms

by Trisha Leigh

When you first have a baby you think diaper changes are the simplest thing in the world. I mean sure, they can get messy, but they just lay there and let you clean it all up.

That is not always the case, my friend, and once your baby starts flailing its arms and trying to kick and squirm away things can get complicated.

Mom and TikToker @crismasanvisapkota has your back, though, and her hack is essentially to use your baby’s onesie against them.

She unsnaps the crotch and then folds the front up, bringing the back up and over the baby’s shoulders to basically snap them into a straightjacket.

People in the comments were stunned, but in the best possible way.

And this mom surely cackled evilly while imagining trying this on her tricky little one.

No babies were harmed in the making of this video.

So go ahead and try it for yourself.

I’m guessing some babies are even going to like it.

