‘This is my luggage. It’s literally in the airport.’ Air France Lost A Woman’s Luggage For Two Months, But Her AirTag Proves It’s In Their Possession. So They Threaten To Call The Cops On Her.
by Matthew Gilligan
When your luggage gets lost, it can be a real nightmare.
It’s happened to me a few times over the years and it puts a huge damper on your trip, business journey, or your voyage home.
And a woman named Sarah shared a story on TikTok where she talked about how she was told that her luggage was lost…but that’s when an AirTag came into play.
Sarah said that Air France lost her luggage which contained valuables and medicine that she needed.
But she was able to track her luggage because of an AirTag and she called out Air France’s customer service for not being a whole lot of help. She filed a claim with the airline and was offered $600 for her missing luggage that she’s been trying to get for two months.
The text overlay of her video reads, “Air France is a scam.”
In the video, Sarah recorded herself interacting with an Air France employee who threatened to call the police.
She said, “So I cannot go downstairs when I just got told that I have to come over here to find a representative.”
She then told viewers that she has an AirTag on her luggage and she’s been trying to retrieve it for two months.
TWO MONTHS!
And the AirTag showed that her luggage was nearby but she couldn’t get anyone to help her out.
She said, “This is me right here: Sarah’s backpack. This is my luggage. It’s literally in the airport.”
Sarah then added, “They have only given me $600, when there was thousands of dollars worth of stuff in there. So Air France threatened to call the police on me, stole a bunch of stuff from me, precious items that was basically 3 months of my entire life. [I] had medicine in my bag that I needed for my hyperthyroidism, and they are rude and not helpful.”
This whole situation sounds incredibly frustrating.
Take a look at her video.
@mercurialsarah #greenscreen @Air France #banairfrance #airfrancesteals #fyp #foryou #justiceforlostluggage #luggagemissing #stolenluggage #ineedyourhelp #pleasehelpme ♬ original sound – sarah
Here’s what folks had to say about this.
One person said you should never pack your medication or your valuables in your checked luggage.
Another TikTokker also had a bad experience with Air France.
And this viewer had a REALLY bad experience with their luggage being lost.
Yikes!