‘This is robbing customers.’ A Woman Said Instacart Slapped Her With A $78 Upcharge And They Didn’t Make It Right
by Matthew Gilligan
If you ever spend money for delivery using apps like DoorDash then you know that there are upcharges.
And sometimes those upcharges are HUGE.
Well, I guess the same goes for Instacart because a woman named Vanessa shared a video on TikTok where she talked about the hidden fees she was charged when she placed an order.
Vanessa said, “Never using Instacart again. This is robbing customers. It’s bullshit and it’s straight up robbing people.”
She ordered groceries from a Ralph’s grocery store in Los Angeles and she realized that her Instacart receipt was much higher than what Ralph’s charged her.
Vanessa showed screenshots comparing the charges between Ralph’s and Instacart and it was clear that Instacart’s upcharges are significant.
She said that the folks at Instacart told her, “We have an agreement with the supermarket and us to markup each and every single item you purchase through us [Instacart].”
Take a look at what she had to say.
Here’s how folks reacted.
It seems like around every corner, there’s yet another company claiming they’re helping you, but then they hurt you.
Don’t fall for the tricks!