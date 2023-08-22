‘This is so wholesome to watch.’ A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like
by Matthew Gilligan
Barbie is such a huge international hit and anything Mattel-related is hot right now because of the smashing success of the movie.
And a woman named Lara who worked for Mattel in Australia posted a TikTok video where she talked about what it was like to work for the company.
Lara talked about how all of the offices had different themes and she said, “Most of the women in leadership were actually women.”
Lara added that Mattel “was one of the best workplace cultures I have ever experienced.”
Well, that’s good to know!
Let’s take a look at her video.
@laraweber_ Pls excuse my red eye 😂 #barbiemovie ♬ original sound – Lara Weber
Now let’s see what people had to say about it.
This viewer said the Mattel office in Australia sounds better than the one in the U.S.
Another individual was thankful she posted this video.
And one person now wants to work for the company.
Yeah, this place sounds amazing!
Getting that resume updated stat!