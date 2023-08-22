August 22, 2023 at 6:37 pm

‘This is so wholesome to watch.’ A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like

by Matthew Gilligan

Blank 3 Grids Collage 3 This is so wholesome to watch. A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like

Barbie is such a huge international hit and anything Mattel-related is hot right now because of the smashing success of the movie.

And a woman named Lara who worked for Mattel in Australia posted a TikTok video where she talked about what it was like to work for the company.

Screen Shot 2023 08 14 at 12.50.56 PM This is so wholesome to watch. A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

Lara talked about how all of the offices had different themes and she said, “Most of the women in leadership were actually women.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 14 at 12.51.09 PM This is so wholesome to watch. A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

Lara added that Mattel “was one of the best workplace cultures I have ever experienced.”

Well, that’s good to know!

Screen Shot 2023 08 14 at 12.51.32 PM This is so wholesome to watch. A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at her video.

@laraweber_ Pls excuse my red eye 😂 #barbiemovie ♬ original sound – Lara Weber

Now let’s see what people had to say about it.

This viewer said the Mattel office in Australia sounds better than the one in the U.S.

Screen Shot 2023 08 14 at 1.14.56 PM This is so wholesome to watch. A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual was thankful she posted this video.

Screen Shot 2023 08 14 at 1.15.03 PM This is so wholesome to watch. A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one person now wants to work for the company.

Screen Shot 2023 08 14 at 1.15.23 PM This is so wholesome to watch. A Former Mattel Employee Talked About What Working There Was Really Like

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, this place sounds amazing!

Getting that resume updated stat!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter