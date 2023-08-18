‘This is why I think we do away with dealerships.’ A Man Called Out a Jeep Dealership Because of an Overpriced Renegade
It can be really difficult to try to find the right place to buy a new (or a used) car because you never know who is really being truthful and who is trying to pull a fast one.
And a man named Zach shared a TikTok video where he called out a Jeep dealership for charging what he thinks is a ridiculous price for a Renegade.
Zach even said that his own business started getting negative Google reviews from the Jeep dealership manager’s wife after he called them out.
Zach’s video included a stitch from his original video about the Jeep dealership.
His company is called CarEdge and he called on his followers and friends to leave positive reviews on his own site instead of retaliating and leaving bad reviews on the Jeep site.
And it sounds like it worked because CarEdge’s page received a ton of positive reviews in a short amount of time.
At a certain point, I do think dealerships will go away and people will just be buying direct.
Just do your homework to make sure you’re not paying too much!