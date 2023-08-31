‘To this day, no one knows I ratted his alias to the police.’ When He Had The Opportunity To Get His Childhood Bully Arrested, He Didn’t Hesitate. Was He Wrong?
by Trisha Leigh
Bullies have always – and probably will always – exist, and for the most part, the people they bullied as resigned to just being the better person.
After all, we grow up and life usually doles out a good amount of karma on its own.
This time, though, OP had the opportunity to really exact some revenge when he saw that his old bully had been arrested, and then showed up on Facebook using an alias.
I was bullied repeatedly by this guy when we were kids. I saw on his social media profile he was arrested because his profile picture was of him in one of those visiting cells.
I also noticed his last name on the account wasn’t the same as when we were kids.
He searched and verified the guy – under his real name – had an open arrest warrant.
I wondered why so I looked up his original name on the arrest warranty registry and there was indeed an arrest warrant out for him (it matched his birthdate).
So, he ratted him out to the police, netted $1k, and got his bully arrested.
I reported his social media and name change anonymously and got $1000 from his arrest (my county has an anonymous online report system that gives you a confirmation number to follow up on and you submit that confirmation number to a location if it results in an arrest).
To this day, no one knows I ratted his alias to the police.
I guess you can say his debt has been paid.
I have a feeling Reddit is going to like this one.
The top comment says this is yet another reason to not be a total jerk to people for no reason.
This person says it’s the ultimate “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”
And yeah, they really love this story.
Sometimes snitches get paid I guess.
Although this person takes issue with the word “snitch.”
I mean, I feel like there’s nothing wrong with what OP did.
And I personally love that he made a little cash in the process.