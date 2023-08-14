August 14, 2023 at 4:17 am

Two Women With $18 in Their Bank Accounts Ate Rolls From Texas Roadhouse for Dinner

by Matthew Gilligan

You gotta do what you gotta do in life…

And if you happen to be broke, putting actual food in your belly can be a problem.

But the two women in this viral TikTok video seem to have discovered a pretty sweet life hack: purchasing a bunch of rolls from Texas Roadhouse.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.05.44 PM Two Women With $18 in Their Bank Accounts Ate Rolls From Texas Roadhouse for Dinner

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows the two women munching down on the rolls in a car and the video’s text overlay reads, “How we eat a dozen texas roadhouse rolls in a middle of a parking lot knowing we have $18.00 in our bank accounts”

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.05.51 PM Two Women With $18 in Their Bank Accounts Ate Rolls From Texas Roadhouse for Dinner

Photo Credit: TikTok

FYI, a dozen rolls at Texas Roadhouse costs $4.99 and comes with a pint of cinnamon butter.

Not bad at all!

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.05.59 PM Two Women With $18 in Their Bank Accounts Ate Rolls From Texas Roadhouse for Dinner

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@camryngellenbeck we love the rolls #fyp @Cay ♬ Mouse eating sound – حيدر🇮🇶

Here’s how people reacted to the video.

One person offered up a tip they might want to follow.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.06.39 PM Two Women With $18 in Their Bank Accounts Ate Rolls From Texas Roadhouse for Dinner

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another viewer wants to add this experience to their bucket list with a friend.

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.07.02 PM Two Women With $18 in Their Bank Accounts Ate Rolls From Texas Roadhouse for Dinner

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker said they think these two are sweet.

Awwwww!

Screen Shot 2023 08 06 at 12.08.00 PM Two Women With $18 in Their Bank Accounts Ate Rolls From Texas Roadhouse for Dinner

Photo Credit: TikTok

Y’all need more than rolls, though.

Get some protein in you!

