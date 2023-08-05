‘u gotta pass the 11 gazillion tests they give u.’ A Dutch Bros. Coffee Employee Said She Has to Do Homework for Her Job
by Matthew Gilligan
Imagine having to do homework for your job…
I mean, I guess it makes sense or you’re an engineer or an astronaut or something, but when you work in a coffee shop?
That seems a little…extreme.
But it happened to a young woman named Raina who posted a video on TikTok detailing her experience working for Dutch Bros., a coffee chain.
Her text overlay reads, “everyone wants to work at dutch bros but they dont know about this part.”
In the comments, Raina wrote, “u gotta pass the 11 gazillion tests they give u.”
Well, that doesn’t sound too good, now does it?
People said that “flow tests” are given every six months to make sure that employees are up to date about Dutch Bros.’ menu as it changes.
Sounds like a real hoot…
Check out the video.
Here’s what people had to say about it.
I mean, but is this really a bad thing?
If you want to be a good company, your employees need to know their stuff.