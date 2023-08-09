NPR reported that that the USGS scientists wanted to study tap water, since the majority of previous information was based on tests at groundwater wells and water treatment plants.
“The USGS study specifically focused on collecting water directly from a homeowners tap. That’s where exposure actually occurs.”
The EPA did introduce some federal limits to PFAS in drinking water in early 2023, but they have yet to go into effect – and as lead author and USGS research chemist Kelly Smalling points out, the guidelines are also flawed.
This is mostly because 1 in 8 Americans get their drinking water from private wells, which are excluded from having to meet these federal limits.
Carmen Messerlian, a Harvard epidemiologist not involved in the study, believes the limits could be too little too late for a majority of folks.
“We need to regulate the companies that are producing these chemicals. By the time they hit our water, our food, our children’s mouths and our bodies, it really is too late.”
Some states have passed meaningful legislation related to PFAS, but in the meantime, at least this study gives people a big head’s up.
“We really hope that this study gives the average American some information about the quality of their drinking water.”