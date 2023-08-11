‘We’re going to pay the $12 in quarters.’ A Woman Said Her Friend Charged Dinner Guests For “Sides” And Asked Them To Bring Their Own Steaks
by Matthew Gilligan
I guess it depends on what kind of people you hang out with, but I’d assume that if I was invited to a dinner party at someone’s house, I’d probably bring some booze, and the actual food part would be handled by the host.
But I guess you never know!
And a woman who shared a video on TikTok talked about how she was thrown for a loop when a friend invited her and other people over for a dinner party and asked them to each bring their own steak and to pay $12 for sides.
Wow!
In her video, the woman said, “Has anybody ever been invited to dinner and then charged for the side items for their food? Just to make fun of her for this, the rest of us have decided we’re going to pay the $12 in quarters.”
She then showed viewers where her friend lives and pointed out that they’re obviously not poor and that they live in a nice neighborhood.
The nerve of some people!
Let’s see what she had to say in her video.
@ashleynichols711 #dinnerwithfriends #tightwad #isthisnormal ♬ original sound – Ashley Nichols
And here’s how people reacted.
One person said they just stay home so they don’t have to deal with this kind of nonsense.
Another viewer said this is totally ridiculous.
And one TikTok user said they do this when they go camping but they’d NEVER do something like this when they hosted a party.
Yeah, this is messed up.
I can’t imagine charging friends for a dinner I invited them to AT MY OWN PLACE.
Why not just plan a dinner among friends at a restaurant?
So weird.