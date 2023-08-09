‘What am I supposed to do with this?’ An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong
by Matthew Gilligan
This is not a pretty scene, my friends…
In fact, you might want to avert your eyes right now so you won’t be too upset.
A woman named Ashley shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers the absolute horror of what happened when her pizza delivery from Uber Eats went wrong…very wrong.
She said that she thought something might be amiss when she realized that the delivery driver was on a scooter…and he wasn’t holding anything.
The delivery person told her that her pizza was actually in his backpack… and Ashley noticed that the bag was FLAT.
She said that her and the driver both looked at each other with confused looks.
The driver handed her the pizza and when she went inside, she realized that the pizza was a total disaster.
Ashley said, “What am I supposed to do with this?”
Well, that sucks…
Take a look at her video.
@ashleyshymiller #ubereats #pizza #chicago #fyp ♬ original sound – Ashley
All I’ve gotta say is this is a bonafide tragedy!