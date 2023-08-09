August 9, 2023 at 7:52 pm

‘What am I supposed to do with this?’ An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokDestroyedPizza What am I supposed to do with this? An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong

This is not a pretty scene, my friends…

In fact, you might want to avert your eyes right now so you won’t be too upset.

A woman named Ashley shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers the absolute horror of what happened when her pizza delivery from Uber Eats went wrong…very wrong.

She said that she thought something might be amiss when she realized that the delivery driver was on a scooter…and he wasn’t holding anything.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.19.17 PM What am I supposed to do with this? An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong

Photo Credit: TikTok

The delivery person told her that her pizza was actually in his backpack… and Ashley noticed that the bag was FLAT.

She said that her and the driver both looked at each other with confused looks.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.19.42 PM What am I supposed to do with this? An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong

Photo Credit: TikTok

The driver handed her the pizza and when she went inside, she realized that the pizza was a total disaster.

Ashley said, “What am I supposed to do with this?”

Well, that sucks…

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.19.30 PM What am I supposed to do with this? An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at her video.

@ashleyshymiller #ubereats #pizza #chicago #fyp ♬ original sound – Ashley

And here’s what people had to say.

One person said this was a crime, plain and simple.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.19.56 PM What am I supposed to do with this? An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual was surprised about the whole backpack situation.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.20.03 PM What am I supposed to do with this? An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this TikTokker had a similar experience.

Screen Shot 2023 08 03 at 5.20.14 PM What am I supposed to do with this? An Uber Eats Customer Shared a Video of a Pizza Delivery That Went Very Wrong

Photo Credit: TikTok

All I’ve gotta say is this is a bonafide tragedy!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter