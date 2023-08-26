What Are You Convinced People Are Only Pretending to Enjoy? Here’s What Folks Had to Say.
by Matthew Gilligan
“Posting on LinkedIn.
My two favorite flavors of LinkedIn bulls**t:
“For as long as I can remember, I’ve been fascinated by unique solutions to unique problems in a data-centric world. At Generic SaaS Garbage Factory, we partner with Other Generic SaaS Garbage Factories to deliver blablabla…”
Yeah, sure, every kid dreams of selling f**king SaaS products.
Groupthink.
“I think that “group mentality” is a thing to the point that I’m convinced that you cannot really get to know a person unless you spend time with them alone, just the two of you.
If even just one person is added, the chemistry is altered and the personality aspects are furtherly veiled.
It’s the reason why I couldn’t possible have mixed meetings between most of my friend groups. Most of them wouldn’t fit at all, and I am a very adapting person who gets along with pretty much anyone.”
Let’s wrap it up.
“3 hour church services.
Jesus gave the sermon on the mound in like 5 minutes.
Get over your ego pastor!”
Hotter than Hell.
“People who move to Arizona and say they love the heat.
I’m a native to Arizona.
This s**t sucks.”
Ugh.
“Teambuilding work events.
My boss is obsessed with us doing them. The next one is supposed to be frisbee in the park.
Why the F**K would i want to spend what little free time I have, playing frisbee in the park with my bosses and coworkers. I have much better shit to do with my free time.
Like hanging out with my kids/wife…or literally anything else lol.”
Over it.
“A lot of these cr**py shows that get more than three seasons.
Either all the smart people work for a living and don’t have time to contribute their viewership to good content, or Hollywoods greatest lie is convincing everyone that anyone gives a shit about Big Bang Theory enough to justify Young Sheldon.”
How high can you go?
“Expensive wine.
I mean, I’m sure it’s enjoyable, but somewhere around $30 a bottle is just as good.”
A lot of work…
“Weddings.
At least in my culture, I think the whole planning and trying to make it look perfect just drives people crazy, especially the ones that are getting married. Also, there’s a lot of pretending going on during those events.
Like, I should be super excited seeing a relative to whom I haven’t talked in years. Fuck no. I’m aware that there are exceptions, but most of these events are fu**ing annoying.”
Not fun.
“Going to nightclubs.
Every nightclub that I’ve been to in Australia has been awful and full of tools.”
It burns!
“Extremely hot food.
After a while there is no way you can possibly taste anything and your mouth is being destroyed. Plus, you’re gonna s**t out a lava baby the next day so there is very little enjoyable about it.
Don’t get me wrong, I like spicy food. But there’s a limit before it just becomes punishing yourself.”
Boring.
“Office jobs.
No one likes that I genuinely do not believe a single person on this earth likes to sit in a boring office 8 hours a day doing mostly nothing.”
It ain’t cheap.
“Caviar.
And I love oysters and other oceany things. But caviar just seems like such a disappointment with how expensive it is.
I swear people only enjoy it because they think it’s so valuable.”
What do I pretend to enjoy?
Sports!