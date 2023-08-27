‘What i make in a night as a server. It was a slow Sunday night.’ This Waitress Shows What She Made From Only 8 Tables In One Night
by Matthew Gilligan
Waiting tables can be very lucrative if you work at the right place.
I know folks who only work a few nights a week at nice, busy restaurants and they do just fine for themselves.
And a server named Genevieve posted a video on TikTok where she talked about how she made $450 in tips in one night at work at a restaurant in Fort Lauderdale Beach, Florida.
In the video, she said, “Here’s what I make in a night as a waitress. I had about eight tables, but my section never really got popping. It was a slow Sunday night.”
She showed viewers her end-of-night report and said that she made $451.35 in credit card tips, but then said she had to tip out her fellow employees for a grand total of $111.
Genevieve then said, “So, in total, my credit card tips came out to $340.35, but that’s not all; I made some cash. I made $68 that night.”
She then said she made $40 per hour that particular night.
Take a look at the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
The restaurant business can be crazy fun sometimes, for sure! Just make sure you pick the right place, otherwise you can make a VERY low wage.