What’s The Silliest Thing You Ever Did To Try To Look Cool? Here’s What People Said.
by Matthew Gilligan
We’ve all done it before…
Tried to act cool to impress a girl or a boy or a boss and BAM!, you end up looking like a real dummy.
And today we’re gonna hear from AskReddit users about the silliest things they ever did to try to look cool.
Take a look!
Ouch!
“When I was 8 my sister had her friends over, all teenagers, and trying to be cool I jumped on the trampoline in front of them and told them I’d do a backflip.
I’d never done a backflip so I landed on my neck, bounced off the trampoline and broke my wrist.”
Party!
“Went to a party and chugged 6 Mike’s Hard Lemonades and then threw up for several hours.
Nobody else at the party was even a little d**nk.”
Not too bright.
“Got pulled over for playing my car stereo too loud. Took the ticket, turned it back up.
Took another ticket, turned it back up. Took a third ticket, turned it back up.
Spent the night in jail.”
Doh!
“Tried to strike a Zippo lighter on my “stubble”. I was about fifteen; it was fluffy hair.
Ripped a zit out of my face. Looked like I’d been shot. Still have an odd clump of scar tissue in my cheek.”
That’s…not natural.
“Tanning booths.
Had a lady friend that was into those. I only did it like 5 times.
I was so dark, the grey hair on my chest were literally glowing.”
Aren’t you warm?
“In junior high I wore a hoodie all year because I thought it would make me look gangsta.
This included those balmy 90+ degree Texas days.”
Do you remember?
“Wore my pants backwards during the 1990s when Kriss Kross was popular.
I’m so glad we didn’t have social media back then.”
Check out the tag.
“I had a few pairs of Girbaud jeans back in the day, where the tag on your crotch zipper meant status.
I wasn’t a popular kid. I just wanted other kids to see me as being in the “in crowd”. So I used to tuck in my sweaters and sweatshirts to display my Girbaud tag.”
Okay…
“Told someone I had a pet turkey. I have no idea why, I was like six and thought it would be cool.
How did I get out of the lie?
Well, conveniently thanksgiving was right around the corner.”
Missed one detail.
“In second grade I forced my mom to sign “Nolan Ryan” on my ball and took it to school to tell everyone I caught it at a game.
It didn’t take long for it to be pointed out that what I had brought was in fact a softball, not a baseball.”
Love hurts.
“Tried shotgunning a beer in front of my crush.
I sneezed midway through and the beer came out my nose.
Hurt really bad.”
It’s all good.
“When I was in 3rd grade, I climbed a tree to get a friend’s kite down. I had a crush on her.
When I was up pretty high, a branch broke, I fell and broke my arm.
I went home acting like everything was cool and cried like a bi**h as soon as I got home.”
Off the rails.
“Drink to excess as a young man.
Turned into raging al**holism and almost k**led me multiple times. S**t’s no joke.
But now I’m just shy of 10 months sober, and haven’t felt this heathy in years.”
There’s a lot I did to look cool… and I’ll never tell anybody. 😉