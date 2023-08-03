August 3, 2023 at 12:23 pm

‘When the instructions say leave the products outside of the fence.’ An Amazon Delivery Driver Ignored A Sign.. And It Backfired

by Matthew Gilligan

Let’s take a moment to give all the delivery drivers out there a round of applause.

They work in tough conditions and they never know what’s gonna happen right around the corner during their next delivery.

And this Amazon driver was only trying to do his best when one delivery went off the rails in a hurry.

The driver tried to deliver the package but two dogs destroyed the box in short order.

Oops!

The text overlay in the video reads, “When the instructions say leave the products outside of the fence.”

So I guess the guy ignored the directions or maybe didn’t see them…

The driver placed the package inside the gate to make sure it wouldn’t get stolen but those decided to take things into their own paws and ripped it to shreds.

Check out the video.

@culiacankennels Wait for it…. #fyp #canecorso #culiacansinaloa #dogsoftiktok #italianmastiff #tiktokdogs ♬ original sound – Culiacankennels

And now let’s see what people said on TikTok.

This person said he was just trying to be considerate.

Another person felt sorry for this guy.

And one viewer said they should get a PO Box so they don’t have to deal with this.

Yeah, this is one mistake this guy will never make again.

