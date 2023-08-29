August 29, 2023 at 7:37 am

‘Which door do you think he’s going to come through?’ This Orthodontist’s Office Has a Willy Wonka-Esque Entrance

Deep in the heart of Florida, there’s an orthodontist who is doing some great work and is making the usually uncomfortable trip to get your teeth adjusted a whole lot more fun!

Dr. Jones Orthodontics in Ocala, Florida has a Willy Wonka-themed office and you know that the kids have a lot of fun with this place. And a viral TikTok video gave viewers an inside peek at what goes on inside.

In the video, a young patient is sitting in a chair and someone tells him, “Dr. Jones is going to make his grand entrance for you. Which door do you think he’s going to come through?”

The youngster picks a door and Dr. Jones comes floating down on a dumb waiter decked out in light-up sneakers.

Have you ever been to a doctor’s office that was like this?

I sure haven’t!

Take a look at the video.

@_backwoods.barbie_ The worlds most bad ass orthodontist enters the room 💪 😎 🦷 #orthodontist #dentistry #dentalassistant ♬ original sound – BackwoodsBarbie

Here’s an Instagram photo of what the office looks like from the outside.

It’s pretty obvious that these folks have a lot of fun on the job.

Here’s what folks had to say.

This person said they wish they’d had an orthodontist like this.

Another viewer made a reference to The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

And this individual asked a good question…

If I were a kid… I would make sure my parents take me here!

