‘Which door do you think he’s going to come through?’ This Orthodontist’s Office Has a Willy Wonka-Esque Entrance
by Matthew Gilligan
Deep in the heart of Florida, there’s an orthodontist who is doing some great work and is making the usually uncomfortable trip to get your teeth adjusted a whole lot more fun!
Dr. Jones Orthodontics in Ocala, Florida has a Willy Wonka-themed office and you know that the kids have a lot of fun with this place. And a viral TikTok video gave viewers an inside peek at what goes on inside.
In the video, a young patient is sitting in a chair and someone tells him, “Dr. Jones is going to make his grand entrance for you. Which door do you think he’s going to come through?”
The youngster picks a door and Dr. Jones comes floating down on a dumb waiter decked out in light-up sneakers.
Have you ever been to a doctor’s office that was like this?
I sure haven’t!
Take a look at the video.
Here’s an Instagram photo of what the office looks like from the outside.
It’s pretty obvious that these folks have a lot of fun on the job.
If I were a kid… I would make sure my parents take me here!