Woman Says A Meteorite Interrupted Her Morning Coffee And Smacked Her In The Ribs
by Trisha Leigh
No one likes to have their morning coffee interrupted, but sometimes people – and apparently nature – don’t respect that desire.
A woman in France says so, anyway, after a small piece of meteorite fell into her coffee while sharing a cup with a friend.
“I heard a big ‘Poom’ coming from the roof next to us. In the second that followed, I felt a shock on the ribs. I thought it was an animal, a bat!”
The odds of getting struck by a meteor are around the same as winning the lottery twice, despite the fact that around 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls to Earth each day.
Most lands in the ocean or unpopulated areas.
The woman took the object to geologist Thierry Rebmann, who found it contained iron and silicon, meaning it could actually be a meteorite.
“It’s very rare, in our temperate environments to find them. They merge with other elements. On the other hand, in a desert environment, we can find them more easily.”
Time will tell whether or not she was actually hit by a meteorite.
In the meantime, I would probably buy a lottery ticket if I were yet.
Categories: NATURE/SPACE
