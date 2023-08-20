‘Worshippers of hustle culture and fake financial gurus.’ What Hobbies Raise Immediate Red Flags? People Shared Their Thoughts.

You’re into WHAT?!?!

Hmmmm, that sounds a little bit fishy to me…

I’m talking about hobbies people have that immediately raise red flags…

And it seems like there are quite a few of them out there!

Take a look at what AskReddit users said about this!

Good one.

“But in terms of hobby, a red flag hobby, in my opinion, is no hobby at all. Being only a follower of others’ hobbies but not being into anything yourself is a red flag to me.”

Boring.

“They only watch TV and browse social media. There’s a surprising amount of people who fill 99% of their free time this way.”

A thin line.

“I h&&e saying this because I have close friends that are into it, but gambling. Especially since it’s usually a very thin line between hobby and addiction.”

That’s…nice…

“Collecting al**holic beverage containers, specially the same one over and over. Had a buddy who called theirs “beer mountain”.”

Sounds like a problem.

“Drinking. Sure you can be a connoisseur of fine al**hol but there are other people who think getting s**tfaced on Natty Lights on a regular basis is a hobby. That’s just al**holism.”

Snooze-fest.

“Smoking weed and making that your personality. Like, I have nothing against weed and have done it myself many times but I just can’t stand the “stoners” who’s whole life revolves around it and act like it’s a miracle cure for everything.”

This is very specific.

“Speaking as history nerd myself, I get put off by anyone who’s overly obsessed by one particular empire or spends too much time praising it and calling it a perfect society. I find the Incas to be a really fascinating civilization, but I don’t pretend that they were a perfect society.”

Bro!

“Crypto. Not “I have a few bitcoins”, but the ones who think crypto will save the world. Most cryptobros I’ve met were annoying, insufferable dudes.”

Creepy.

“Child beauty contests. Those thing are raw degeneracy, egocentrism and leave a fu**ing time bomb inside the child’s mind.”

Super lame.

“Anything involving humiliation of other (non-consenting) people or enjoying suffering of other people. Making mean prank videos, for example. Or watching videos like “look at this loser doing something stupid”. It’s different if the video creator themselves pokes fun of themselves, because they consent.”

That’s what you worship?

“Worshippers of hustle culture and fake financial gurus. They seem to just fall into one scam after another like drop-shipping, YouTube automation, then to some crypto scheme.”

Influencing.

“I live in Bangkok at the moment and the number of people I meet who say they’re influencers when they mean “I’m unemployed but well dressed” is truly startling. I’ve even had it come up in job interviews. I asked a candidate recently what she’d been doing in the 18 months since leaving university and she said she’d built 80,000 followers as an influencer. I asked her how she’d monetized that and she flat out didn’t understand what I meant. She’d just spent a year and a half taking photos of herself in big white hats for likes.”

Could be right…

“Life coaches. I have a theory that life coaches are just people who got stuck in the process of deciding what to do, and stayed there. They never got there themselves, but want to help you get there.”

Personally, I don’t trust taxidermists.

There, I said it.