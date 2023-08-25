Would You Steal An Item Someone Else “Hid” In A Store?
by Trisha Leigh
There’s an age-old practice of finding something you love in a store, realizing there aren’t that many left or it’s a really good deal, and deciding to hide the thing so you can come back later.
This person had the good luck to stumble on some hidden dumplings at Costco and, as they had been looking for them, grabbed the bag and went on their way…
I was shopping the frozen foods section of Costco. I stumbled upon a bag of frozen soup dumplings (Mila) that were not in the section they were supposed to be in. They were peeking out from behind boxes of Corn dogs.
I had been looking for these soup dumplings because FB ads has been bombarding me with them for weeks. So when I saw the one bag behind the corn dogs, I grabbed them and put them in my cart.
…only to be confronted by a woman who wanted them back, as she’d hid the last bag while she finished her shopping.
A couple seconds later, some woman stops me and says, “Excuse me, I was saving that bag to grab after I finished the rest of my shopping because I didn’t want them to melt.”
I told her I didn’t understand what she meant.
She reiterated, “That was the last bag of dumplings, so I hid them so I could do some other shopping and come get them later. So can you please give them to me?”
OP said no, the woman called her a jerk, and OP made a funny quip.
I replied, “Sorry, no. I Found them, and I want to buy them. You are welcome to another bag if there are any left. But this bag is mine now.”
She says, “You’re a real jerk, you know that?”
I replied, “Yeah, I might be. But I’ll be a jerk eating some delicious soup dumplings when I get home!”
Am I the Asshole?
Would you have handed them over? Should she have? Let’s hear Reddit out!
The top comment says OP might need to work on her display of dominance.
This person says…finder’s keepers.
People who work at similar stores agree with OP.
Costco protips.
They say this isn’t grade school.
I mean, I probably would have given them back.
But I’m from the Midwest. So.