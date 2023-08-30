August 30, 2023 at 9:38 am

‘You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card.’ A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700-$1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokDeltaAuction You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card. A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700 $1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

Unfortunately, I’ve never been at the airport when a big, fat voucher for a later flight and hotel accommodations was offered to passengers waiting for a plane.

But it happens, my friends!

And a woman named Simone shared a video to TikTok that showed her husband at the airport listening to a Delta Airlines employee continue to up the ante for vouchers to accept a later flight to Pittsburgh.

The offer from the employee started at $700 and went all the way to $1,200.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.23.29 PM You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card. A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700 $1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

Photo Credit: TikTok

Simone’s husband is seen in the video smiling and listening to the employee offer passengers vouchers over the loudspeaker at the gate.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.23.52 PM You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card. A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700 $1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

Photo Credit: TikTok

The employee is heard saying, “You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card: American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Amazon, Best Buy, and AirBnB, just to name a few. It’s your choice.”

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal!

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.24.01 PM You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card. A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700 $1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@simonealdredge i cannot make this up. today at jfk AGAIN 😂 from $700 to $1,200 #karlneedsaraise #voteforkarl #jfk #fyp #fypシ #delta #flight #airport #auction #heneedsaraise ♬ original sound – Simone

And here’s what people had to say about it.

This person said it’s worth it if you can do it.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.24.15 PM You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card. A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700 $1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another individual said the timing is never right for them.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.24.21 PM You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card. A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700 $1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

Photo Credit: TikTok

And this viewer scored a great deal.

Screen Shot 2023 08 24 at 5.24.44 PM You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card. A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700 $1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

Photo Credit: TikTok

That much money to get on a later flight? Sign me up!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter