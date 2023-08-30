‘You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card.’ A Passenger Filmed A Delta Employee Offering $700-$1,200 Vouchers To Passengers

Unfortunately, I’ve never been at the airport when a big, fat voucher for a later flight and hotel accommodations was offered to passengers waiting for a plane.

But it happens, my friends!

And a woman named Simone shared a video to TikTok that showed her husband at the airport listening to a Delta Airlines employee continue to up the ante for vouchers to accept a later flight to Pittsburgh.

The offer from the employee started at $700 and went all the way to $1,200.

Simone’s husband is seen in the video smiling and listening to the employee offer passengers vouchers over the loudspeaker at the gate.

The employee is heard saying, “You will receive compensation in the form of a gift card: American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Amazon, Best Buy, and AirBnB, just to name a few. It’s your choice.”

Sounds like a pretty sweet deal!

