‘You’re gonna put it in a saucepan, add 2 tablespoons of water…’ A Customer Gave Out The Recipe For The Sweet ‘N Sour Sauce From McDonald’s
Alright, friends, it’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for…
That’s right, someone has finally given us the details about how to make the famous Sweet N’ Sour sauce from McDonald’s!
The fella we can all thank is named Jordan and he posted a TikTok video where he responded to another person’s call to share their weird flexes.
Jordan said, “I already have a mental note about the recipes for a lot of the things that restaurants have. … If the restaurants are rude to me or other customers, I’ll share the recipes out. If they’re not rude, and if they’re not mean, I’ll leave it alone.”
He added, “At McDonald’s today, there was a young lady that wanted an extra sweet and sour sauce. … McDonald’s would not give her an extra sauce. … She was very kind to them, but they were being very rude, so if the person’s watching this right now who wanted the sweet and sour sauce, and you wanna know how to make it.”
Jordan then gave viewers the rundown about the Sweet ‘N Sour recipe in great details.
There are quite a few ingredients, and you’re going to have to watch the video in order to get them all… but who knew that peach preserves were in this? Wild!
After he rattled off the ingredients, Jordan told viewers how to actually make the sauce and said, “You’re gonna put it in a saucepan, add 2 tablespoons of water, let it simmer for five minutes, you got sweet and sour sauce. Now all I ask is that you enjoy that sauce as much as possible, so McDonald’s doesn’t have to be burdened with having to give extra sauce out. So enjoy, OK?”
Whatever you say, sir!
Here’s the video.
Now see how folks reacted.
Gonna make this soon?
I might try it!