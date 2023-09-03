September 3, 2023 at 7:31 am

‘I think my intestines might literally explode.’ A Guy Took Applebee’s Endless Wings Deal To The Limit And His Girlfriend Filmed The Ordeal

by Matthew Gilligan

Maybe all these “endless” food deals aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, huh?

Well, it definitely depends on who you talk to, and it seems like a guy named Dylan wasn’t too crazy about his experience with the endless wing deal at Applebee’s.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.46.01 AM I think my intestines might literally explode. A Guy Took Applebee’s Endless Wings Deal To The Limit And His Girlfriend Filmed The Ordeal

Dylan was pretty enthusiastic about the deal at first, but after 22 wings, he said, “It’s hotter than Satan himself.”

His girlfriend who filmed the video said she thinks he was suffering from “meat sweats.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.46.10 AM I think my intestines might literally explode. A Guy Took Applebee’s Endless Wings Deal To The Limit And His Girlfriend Filmed The Ordeal

Dylan seemed to be in some genuine discomfort and said, “I think my intestines might literally explode.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.46.25 AM I think my intestines might literally explode. A Guy Took Applebee’s Endless Wings Deal To The Limit And His Girlfriend Filmed The Ordeal

Needless to say, he made his way to the bathroom at the end of the video.

Good luck, pal!

Take a look at the video.

@yesiamellen You good @Dylan Corcoran ? #endlessbonelesswings #applebees @Applebee’s Grill + Bar ♬ original sound – Ellen

Here’s how folks responded.

This viewer said it takes forever to get a refill on food at Applebee’s.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.46.54 AM I think my intestines might literally explode. A Guy Took Applebee’s Endless Wings Deal To The Limit And His Girlfriend Filmed The Ordeal

Another person had a slooooow experience there.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.47.14 AM I think my intestines might literally explode. A Guy Took Applebee’s Endless Wings Deal To The Limit And His Girlfriend Filmed The Ordeal

And this individual really went all out at Applebee’s.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 10.47.30 AM I think my intestines might literally explode. A Guy Took Applebee’s Endless Wings Deal To The Limit And His Girlfriend Filmed The Ordeal

At least people are getting a lot of food for their money.

Always look on the bright side! 😉

