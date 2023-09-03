‘I think my intestines might literally explode.’ A Guy Took Applebee’s Endless Wings Deal To The Limit And His Girlfriend Filmed The Ordeal
by Matthew Gilligan
Maybe all these “endless” food deals aren’t all they’re cracked up to be, huh?
Well, it definitely depends on who you talk to, and it seems like a guy named Dylan wasn’t too crazy about his experience with the endless wing deal at Applebee’s.
Dylan was pretty enthusiastic about the deal at first, but after 22 wings, he said, “It’s hotter than Satan himself.”
His girlfriend who filmed the video said she thinks he was suffering from “meat sweats.”
Dylan seemed to be in some genuine discomfort and said, “I think my intestines might literally explode.
Needless to say, he made his way to the bathroom at the end of the video.
Good luck, pal!
Take a look at the video.
@yesiamellen You good @Dylan Corcoran ? #endlessbonelesswings #applebees @Applebee’s Grill + Bar ♬ original sound – Ellen
Here’s how folks responded.
This viewer said it takes forever to get a refill on food at Applebee’s.
Another person had a slooooow experience there.
And this individual really went all out at Applebee’s.
At least people are getting a lot of food for their money.
Always look on the bright side! 😉
