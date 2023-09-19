‘Stop stealing, people!’ A Man Shopping at Walmart Found That All the Steaks Were Locked Up
by Matthew Gilligan
Things for shoppers just seem to keep getting worse…
Armed guards at the exits, rude customers, self-checkout nightmares, and now THIS.
A man named Kenneth shared a video on TikTok and showed viewers that the steaks at his local Walmart store in Las Vegas had been locked up and had security tags, supposedly because of shoplifting issues.
Kenneth said, “They got mother******* steaks … they got ******* steaks locked up! You see this ****?”
Kenneth also said, “C’mon, man. Stop stealing, people!
We hear you loud and clear, Kenneth!
Take a look at what he had to say in his video.
@bosshogg665
#fyp #viral #lgbt🏳️🌈dad #fypシ #bosshogg665 #walmart @Jamelia Mariiee
Now let’s see how people reacted.
This person said this reflects the state of our world today.
Another viewer thinks the folks at the store are doing the right thing.
And one TikTokker said this is going on in England, too.
A sign of the time, I suppose.