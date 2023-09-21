‘Another meal for under $10.’ A Man Showed People The Full Steak Dinner He Made With Dollar Tree Items
by Matthew Gilligan
Some people can be really snobby about food and you and I both know that there are folks out there who would roll their eyes if someone said they made a nice dinner from items only bought at a Dollar Tree store.
But we think this article might change a lot of minds!
A man named Alayna posts TikTok videos where he gives advice about how people can stretch their food budgets and in this one he showed viewers how he made a full meal out of food bought only from Dollar Tree, including Stampede brand boneless beef ribeye.
The whole meal cost only $10 and we think you’ll be surprised by what he came up with.
In the video, Williams bought steak, frozen veggies, pasta sauce, and two Tombstone Pizza Stix.
He said in his video, “I was in the neighborhood. I’ll make you a meal.”
Alayna then showed viewers his cooking process and at the end, you can see that he came up with two plates of food that were both very full and it all looked pretty tasty!
Here’s his video.
And this is what people had to say.
Not gonna lie… it looks cheap, but if it tastes good, who cares?