‘Teaching my son that facial hair on a female is perfectly normal.’ A Mom Shares TikTok Videos About the Important Lessons She’s Teaching Her Sons
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s important for the moms out there to teach their sons the important lessons in life and a mother named Payal who also works as a middle school teacher has gained a lot of popularity for her “No Dusty Sons” series of videos on TikTok.
The series centers on Payal teaching her young sons life lessons so that hopefully their future partners in life won’t have to do them later.
One example shows Payal teaching her son to clean up his pile of things at the bottom of the stairs.
Another one involves Payal teaching her sons all about the grocery store so they don’t have to rely on a partner for help when it comes to shopping.
And then there’s the time where she taught her sons that it’s perfectly normal for women to have facial hair.
And last one has a text overlay that reads, “Teaching my son how to clean up after himself so your daughter doesn’t have to deal with a man who was catered to his whole life.”
Boom!
In an interview, Payal said, “After becoming a mom of sons, I wanted to ensure they grew up with respect and empathy for themselves and girls. I also knew I wanted them to emulate what they see at home between my husband and I — an equitable partnership built on communication and collaboration.”
