A Musician Cheated On His GF And Used A Picture of Her Crying as His Album Cover… So She Got Revenge
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this guy sure seems like a real gem!
And you’ll see exactly what I’m talking about here as you progress through this article.
A woman named Keena shared a series of videos and talked about how her ex-boyfriend cheated on her, which is bad enough, but then things just got worse from there…
Keena said he found out her BF cheated on her and she cried during a Facetime call with him and, wouldn’t you know it, her boyfriend ended up screenshotting her in that vulnerable moment.
Not only that, be he put a freakin’ picture of her crying on the cover of his album.
Keena’s text overlay on her video reads, “When I cried on [FaceTime] because he cheated on me and he screenshotted me and turned the [picture] into a mixtape cover.”
Take a look at her video.
@choochoo_._ #greenscreen #fyp #foryou #rapperbf ♬ mix – ㅤ
Keena posted a follow-up video and told viewers that her ex-boyfriend also featured the girl he cheated with on his new song.
This is brutal!
@choochoo_._ #stitch with @Keena #fyp #foryou #rapperbf ♬ original sound – Keena
But then it was her turn to get some revenge.
Keena posted another video and the caption reads, “I contacted his favorite artist after that video went viral and now I and the artist are making a diss track on him and we got his grandma evicted from the nursing home. City Girls back up!”
Wow!
@choochoo_._ #fyp #foryou #rapperbf ♬ original sound – trixer
One person couldn’t believe he brought his grandma into this.
Another TikTok user was happy for her.
And this person isn’t buying her story…
What a weird situation. But people gotta get their money, right?
