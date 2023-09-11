A Woman Said Air Canada Canceled Her Flight And Then Rebooked Her Five Days Later, But She Got No Compensation
by Matthew Gilligan
The summer of travel issues continues!
And this time the story comes from an Air Canada passenger who said that her flight from New York to Toronto was canceled and she wasn’t rebooked until five days later.
The woman also said that she wasn’t offered any money to cover her hotel stay or food.
The text overlay on her video reads, “When Air Canada cancels your return flight from NYC to Toronto and rebooks you on their earliest flight back aka 5 days later.”
She added, “Also btw no compensation for food or hotel.”
But it seems like the woman should be compensated for her inconvenience because a document on Air Canada’s website says that the airline will provide people in her situation with “food and drink in reasonable quantities” and “hotel or comparable accommodations within reasonable distance from the airport for overnight delays for out-of-town passengers, subject to availability.”
Sounds like she’s about to get reimbursed!
If she read the fine print…
Check out her video.
Now take a look at what folks had to say.
This person said Canadian laws allow her to file for compensation.
Another viewer couldn’t believe there were no flights from New York to Toronto for five days.
And this individual said she needs to file online ASAP!
Looks like this woman is gonna get her money back!