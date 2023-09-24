A Woman’s Phone Was Stolen In Nashville And It Ended Up In China. ‘I’m just like lowkey really scared.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Hackers are pretty darn sophisticated these days, and a story from a woman named Jordyn offers a glimpse into what some of these folks are up to.
Jordyn shared a TikTok video and shared the story about what happened after her phone was stolen from her while she was on vacation in Nashville.
She used a “Find My Devices” app on her iPad to report her phone lost, which also made the device unusable to whoever stole it.
Jordyn decided to file a police report to see if would be able to find her phone.
The stolen phone started pinging in different parts of Nashville, then in Georgia, and then in Florida.
Jordyn then started to get strange texts asking her to click on URL links that would supposedly help her track down her phone.
She ignored the texts, thinking they were most likely a scam…and then she got the BIG news.
According to her app, her phone ended up all the way in China.
Jordyn then received more strange texts that asked her to take her phone out of “Lost” mode.
Jordyn refused and then she started receiving texts with foul language and dirty photos.
Let’s take a look at her video.
This is pretty crazy!
Jordyn posted a follow-up video and said that she’s been receiving strange text messages and she just continues to block, delete, and report them.
