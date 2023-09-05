‘Having trouble? Say “Employee” for help.’ AI Is Now Taking Drive Thru Orders, But Fails To Do The Basic Job
by Laura Lynott
The robots are coming!
Well, actually they’re already here and serving us burgers…
This guy went to a drive-thru to order a bite and realised AI was taking his order.
A sign instructs customers to “Say Can I get a”… or “Remove the.”
And it also states folks have to “Give the robot a few seconds to respond.”
But of course humans always come to the rescue. The sign adds: “Having trouble? Say “Employee” for help.”
Not everyone’s convinced…
The guy makes his order clearly and the AI responds “Okay… And for your drink?”
He goes for a fruit punch. And now we’re thirsty!
The AI then gives him his bill, but it fails to confirm his order! So, he’d better hope the AI heard him right!
Watch the whole video here:
@contentpublication
Welcome to the future! 🤖 An AI taking drive-thru orders, but what about the human touch? 🤔 #fyp #ai #artificialintelligence #robots #contentpublication #popeyes
Here’s what posters thought of the robot in training video.
They’re coming for your jobs.
That is… if you want a job anyway…
But it sounds like people are still needed to make sure the AI knows what it’s doing.
Yeah, this is a sign of the times for sure!