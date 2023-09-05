September 5, 2023 at 5:55 am

‘Having trouble?  Say “Employee” for help.’ AI Is Now Taking Drive Thru Orders, But Fails To Do The Basic Job

by Laura Lynott

The robots are coming!

Well, actually they’re already here and serving us burgers…

This guy went to a drive-thru to order a bite and realised AI was taking his order.

A sign instructs customers to “Say Can I get a”… or “Remove the.”

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.08.59 PM Having trouble?  Say Employee for help. AI Is Now Taking Drive Thru Orders, But Fails To Do The Basic Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

And it also states folks have to “Give the robot a few seconds to respond.”

But of course humans always come to the rescue.  The sign adds:  “Having trouble?  Say “Employee” for help.”

Not everyone’s convinced…

The guy makes his order clearly and the AI responds “Okay… And for your drink?”

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.09.18 PM Having trouble?  Say Employee for help. AI Is Now Taking Drive Thru Orders, But Fails To Do The Basic Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

He goes for a fruit punch.  And now we’re thirsty!

The AI then gives him his bill, but it fails to confirm his order! So, he’d better hope the AI heard him right!

Watch the whole video here:

@contentpublication

Welcome to the future! 🤖 An AI taking drive-thru orders, but what about the human touch? 🤔 #fyp #ai #artificialintelligence #robots #contentpublication #popeyes

♬ original sound – Content Publication

Here’s what posters thought of the robot in training video.

They’re coming for your jobs.

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.16.03 PM Having trouble?  Say Employee for help. AI Is Now Taking Drive Thru Orders, But Fails To Do The Basic Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

That is… if you want a job anyway…

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.16.16 PM Having trouble?  Say Employee for help. AI Is Now Taking Drive Thru Orders, But Fails To Do The Basic Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

But it sounds like people are still needed to make sure the AI knows what it’s doing.

Screenshot 2023 09 04 at 2.16.32 PM Having trouble?  Say Employee for help. AI Is Now Taking Drive Thru Orders, But Fails To Do The Basic Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

Yeah, this is a sign of the times for sure!

