At Least One CEO Is Calling AI The “Biggest Bubble Of All Time”… And He Runs An AI Company
by Trisha Leigh
Anyone who lived through the housing crisis in 2008 would be happy to never hear the term “bubble” again, but here we are – this time with AI.
There’s no denying the hype surrounding AI has reached a fever pitch. Billions of dollars are pouring into AI startups in the hopes of capitalizing on the next big thing.
Like all “next big things,” though, there are those who believe it will come and go in the blink of an eye.
One of those people is the CEO of Stability AI, Emad Mostaque.
“I think this will be the biggest bubble of all time. I call it the ‘dot AI’ bubble, and it hasn’t even started yet.”
Which is the exact opposite of what he said mere months ago at a conference, assuring the audience that “of course” AI isn’t a bubble and that it’s “bigger than 5G or self-driving cars.”
It’s worth noting that Mostaque has made many misleading claims about all sorts of things in the recent past, so it’s tough to know what to believe.
Also, this is the same man who has raised over $100 million from investors for his own AI program, so can really be worried there will be a swift and total collapse?
We might be missing a piece of the puzzle.
But I don’t think this guy is going to slide it into place for us anytime soon.
