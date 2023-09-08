September 8, 2023 at 7:39 am

‘But you didn’t hear that from me.’ Texas Roadhouse Waitress Reveals The Trick To Get A Tub Of Honey Cinnamon Butter For Just $1.99

by Matthew Gilligan

Okay, so if you haven’t tried the honey cinnamon butter yet… just trust me… it’s absolutely magic.

And this waitress is giving us the inside scoop on how to get a lot of it (8 ounces or half a pound!) for just a little bit of money.

What could be better?

Photo Credit: TikTok

The woman filmed herself in the to-go section of her restaurant and said that’s the spot to go to get the sweet deal.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And she added, “But you didn’t hear that from me.”

We won’t say a word… lol.

Okay, ya got me.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video…

@pimpvanillaslim

$1.99 for 8oz cup of our #honeycinnamonbutter #txrh #texasroadhouse #texasroadhousebutter

♬ shake it off x fnaf music box – a.

And here’s what people had to say about it.

This viewer didn’t think theirs tasted good.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker was grossed out by the butter they got.

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual seems disappointed about the sour cream situation…

Photo Credit: TikTok

Go get that butter, fam!

