‘But you didn’t hear that from me.’ Texas Roadhouse Waitress Reveals The Trick To Get A Tub Of Honey Cinnamon Butter For Just $1.99
by Matthew Gilligan
Okay, so if you haven’t tried the honey cinnamon butter yet… just trust me… it’s absolutely magic.
And this waitress is giving us the inside scoop on how to get a lot of it (8 ounces or half a pound!) for just a little bit of money.
What could be better?
The woman filmed herself in the to-go section of her restaurant and said that’s the spot to go to get the sweet deal.
And she added, “But you didn’t hear that from me.”
We won’t say a word… lol.
Okay, ya got me.
Take a look at the video…
@pimpvanillaslim
$1.99 for 8oz cup of our #honeycinnamonbutter #txrh #texasroadhouse #texasroadhousebutter
And here’s what people had to say about it.
Go get that butter, fam!