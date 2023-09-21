‘Can’t even make a dent in it.’ A Woman Pays Her Student Loans Every Month For 7 Years And Still Owes The Same Amount
by Matthew Gilligan
The student loan blues…
If you know, you know.
And a woman named Jordan DEFINITELY knows all about this controversial topic.
She posted a TikTok video and told viewers that she hasn’t made any progress paying off her student loans. She said her mom has been paying off one of her loans every month for the past seven years and the overall loan amount is pretty much the same as it was seven years ago.
Jordan said, “So I went to college in 2016 and my freshman year I had to take out a couple of loans so I could go to school. You know, like most people do.”
She said she worked different jobs to avoid taking out more loans and paid for most of her education by herself.
But the loan her mom took out to help her has turned out to be a big problem and she’s only been paying down the interest every month, so the overall amount owed hasn’t really moved.
She said about her mom, “She told me that as of a couple of weeks ago, she still owes the same amount of money on that loan as she did in 2016. Can’t even make a dent in it.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
@jordxn.simone
these loans will outlive us if something doesnt give #studentloans #studentloanforgiveness #studentdebtcrisis #scotus
And here’s how people responded.
Loans are such a racket. Ugh.