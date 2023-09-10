September 10, 2023 at 12:38 pm

‘Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this…’ TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint

by Laura Lynott

Used Tires Spray Paint TikTok Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this... TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint

Hey ya’ll, looks like we might have to be careful when splashing on new tires!

This poster caught someone in the act, spray painting old looking tires, to make them look brand new!

Tyre 1 Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this... TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint

Photo Credit: TikTok

The poster asks:  “Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this guy doing this.”

We’d probably drive on, to be honest – but some folks thought there was a perfectly innocent explanation!

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 11.15.14 PM Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this... TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint

Photo Credit: TikTok

It’s back to BLACK for this set of tires, but were they for sale or were they just for display?

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 11.15.29 PM Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this... TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint

Photo Credit: TikTok

Here’s the full clip:

@blackbeauty_305

You never know what people do these days.. #ohno #tireshop #tires #catfishing

♬ original sound – Denise B

Here’s what folks have to say:

People recommend checking the treads, not the colour of the tires!

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 11.23.05 PM Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this... TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint

Photo Credit: TikTok

A theory it’s just for display tires!

Screenshot 2023 09 09 at 11.22.15 PM Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this... TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint

Photo Credit: TikTok

Some folk don’t care how old the tire might be, if it’s looking fresh!

Tyre comm 3 Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this... TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint

Photo Credit: TikTok

Be careful out there, fam!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter