‘Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this…’ TikToker Catches A Guy Spray Painting Older Tires With Black Spray Paint
by Laura Lynott
Hey ya’ll, looks like we might have to be careful when splashing on new tires!
This poster caught someone in the act, spray painting old looking tires, to make them look brand new!
The poster asks: “Imagine going to buy new tires and you see this guy doing this.”
We’d probably drive on, to be honest – but some folks thought there was a perfectly innocent explanation!
It’s back to BLACK for this set of tires, but were they for sale or were they just for display?
Here’s the full clip:
@blackbeauty_305
You never know what people do these days.. #ohno #tireshop #tires #catfishing
Here’s what folks have to say:
People recommend checking the treads, not the colour of the tires!
A theory it’s just for display tires!
Some folk don’t care how old the tire might be, if it’s looking fresh!
Be careful out there, fam!