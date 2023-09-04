September 4, 2023 at 1:36 am

‘Dad i need help.’ A Viral “Finding Nemo” TikTok Video Was Relatable To A Lot of People

Did you know that there is something called “Finding Nemo: The Musical?”

Well, if you do, you might recognize this song that has gone viral because a snippet from it performed by kids at a children’s theater in New Jersey was used in a TikTok video that blew up and got people talking.

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 5.02.44 PM Dad i need help. A Viral “Finding Nemo” TikTok Video Was Relatable To A Lot of People

Photo Credit: TikTok

The video shows a boy with a Nemo puppet and the songs lyrics: “Where’s my dad? I’m all alone. I’m too small to be here on my own.”

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 5.02.58 PM Dad i need help. A Viral “Finding Nemo” TikTok Video Was Relatable To A Lot of People

Photo Credit: TikTok

The caption to the video reads, “When my car starts making a sound that it shouldn’t.”

That’s relatable, don’t you think?!?!

Screen Shot 2023 08 29 at 5.03.05 PM Dad i need help. A Viral “Finding Nemo” TikTok Video Was Relatable To A Lot of People

Photo Credit: TikTok

Check out the video.

@paytondee “Dad i need help” #CapCut ♬ original sound – Payton

And this person seems like they’re also having some adulting issues.

@chanzandchill #daddysgirl #adulting #comedy #girlproblems ♬ original sound – Payton

And this TikTokker isn’t a fan of tax season, obviously…

@bella___rose #findingnemojr ♬ original sound – 🙂

Here’s how people reacted.

One person said they love this.

Screen Shot 2023 08 30 at 3.32.57 PM Dad i need help. A Viral “Finding Nemo” TikTok Video Was Relatable To A Lot of People

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said this made them miss their dad.

Screen Shot 2023 08 30 at 3.33.06 PM Dad i need help. A Viral “Finding Nemo” TikTok Video Was Relatable To A Lot of People

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer can definitely relate to this video…

Screen Shot 2023 08 30 at 3.33.37 PM Dad i need help. A Viral “Finding Nemo” TikTok Video Was Relatable To A Lot of People

Photo Credit: TikTok

We could all use a bit of help from a dad now and again.

