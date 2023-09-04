‘Dad i need help.’ A Viral “Finding Nemo” TikTok Video Was Relatable To A Lot of People
by Matthew Gilligan
Did you know that there is something called “Finding Nemo: The Musical?”
Well, if you do, you might recognize this song that has gone viral because a snippet from it performed by kids at a children’s theater in New Jersey was used in a TikTok video that blew up and got people talking.
The video shows a boy with a Nemo puppet and the songs lyrics: “Where’s my dad? I’m all alone. I’m too small to be here on my own.”
The caption to the video reads, “When my car starts making a sound that it shouldn’t.”
That’s relatable, don’t you think?!?!
Check out the video.
@paytondee “Dad i need help” #CapCut ♬ original sound – Payton
And this person seems like they’re also having some adulting issues.
@chanzandchill #daddysgirl #adulting #comedy #girlproblems ♬ original sound – Payton
And this TikTokker isn’t a fan of tax season, obviously…
@bella___rose #findingnemojr ♬ original sound – 🙂
Here’s how people reacted.
One person said they love this.
Another TikTokker said this made them miss their dad.
And one viewer can definitely relate to this video…
We could all use a bit of help from a dad now and again.