‘Do you think I want to have to work?’ College Student Says Professors Are “Disconnected From Reality” And Don’t Understand What Students Go Through
by Matthew Gilligan
College professors seem to be catching a lot of flack these days.
And to be honest, some of it is probably warranted and some of it isn’t.
A young college student named Jocy posted a TikTok video where she didn’t hold back her feelings at all about how she feels about one particular issue: college professors who are out of touch when it comes to students who also have to work jobs.
Jocy said she’s had to deal with professors who are “detached from reality” and ones who expect students to pay $200 for a single textbook.
She also said that she’s had to deal with professors who act shocked that some students actually have to work during the summer when they’re not taking classes.
Jocy recounted that one professor was surprised that 80% of students in a class said they worked during the summer and she said, “Imagine the privilege you have to not have to work over the summer.”
Jocy said she works to afford groceries and other things and she seemed annoyed that some professors talked about getting a PhD or multiple degrees because they didn’t want to get “a real job” and wanted to stay in school.
And she wasn’t done there…
Take a look at what she had to say.
These professores really need to wake up.