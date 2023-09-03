‘Does anyone else’s job do this?’ Subway Customer Finds Out That Tips Don’t Go To Workers Because The Bosses Take It
by Laura Lynott
Mind-blowing! This Subway customer claims she just found out that workers there don’t get tips.
She said she was about to tip in the store, when a worker told her not to bother, as those tips only go to the bosses!
The customer said, “Are you serious?” Before then taking to TikTok to ask “Does anyone else’s job do this?”
The thing is, it seemed some bosses were doing exactly this to staff at different companies!!! OUCH.
Watch the full clip here:
@pilotskye
Something about that aint right 😭 #tipculture
So what did people on TikTok have to say?
Now… this lady ain’t tipping no one unless she gets a seat!
Questions are posed about legality over bosses taking tips…
We would be so MAD! This woman says her boss takes tips from the jar?!
Come on people… stop taking money from your staff.
Not cool!