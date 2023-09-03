September 3, 2023 at 6:26 am

‘Does anyone else’s job do this?’ Subway Customer Finds Out That Tips Don’t Go To Workers Because The Bosses Take It

by Laura Lynott

Tip Jar Subway TikTok Does anyone elses job do this? Subway Customer Finds Out That Tips Dont Go To Workers Because The Bosses Take It

Mind-blowing! This Subway customer claims she just found out that workers there don’t get tips.

She said she was about to tip in the store, when a worker told her not to bother, as those tips only go to the bosses!

Sub 3 Does anyone elses job do this? Subway Customer Finds Out That Tips Dont Go To Workers Because The Bosses Take It

PHOTO CREDIT: TIKTOK

The customer said, “Are you serious?” Before then taking to TikTok to ask “Does anyone else’s job do this?”

Screenshot 2023 09 03 at 2.30.38 AM Does anyone elses job do this? Subway Customer Finds Out That Tips Dont Go To Workers Because The Bosses Take It

Photo Credit: TikTok

The thing is, it seemed some bosses were doing exactly this to staff at different companies!!! OUCH.

Watch the full clip here:

@pilotskye

Something about that aint right 😭 #tipculture

♬ original sound – Skye Elizabeth💜

So what did people on TikTok have to say?

Now… this lady ain’t tipping no one unless she gets a seat!

Screenshot 2023 09 03 at 2.18.08 AM Does anyone elses job do this? Subway Customer Finds Out That Tips Dont Go To Workers Because The Bosses Take It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Questions are posed about legality over bosses taking tips…

Screenshot 2023 09 03 at 2.21.13 AM Does anyone elses job do this? Subway Customer Finds Out That Tips Dont Go To Workers Because The Bosses Take It

Photo Credit: TikTok

We would be so MAD! This woman says her boss takes tips from the jar?!

Screenshot 2023 09 03 at 2.28.31 AM Does anyone elses job do this? Subway Customer Finds Out That Tips Dont Go To Workers Because The Bosses Take It

Photo Credit: TikTok

Come on people… stop taking money from your staff.

Not cool!

