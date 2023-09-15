September 15, 2023 at 9:33 am

Every Living Human in the World Would Make a Meatball Just Three Eiffel Towers Wide. Yes, Somebody Actually Did The Math.

by Matthew Gilligan

You learn something new every single day, right?

And I’m willing to bet that this isn’t something you’ve ever thought about before, but weirder is better sometimes!

A Reddit user decided to do a strange calculation and I gotta say, I think we’re all better off for it.

Here’s what they came up with: IF all of the 7.88 billion people on Earth were put into a (pretty big) blender and made one big meatball mass out of everyone, the actual size of that thing would be a very specific size. In fact, it would measure just about 1 kilometer wide (that’s three Eiffel Towers, FYI).

Check out the visual representation below to get a good idea of what this would look like.

Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time someone has done the math on something like this.

In 2014, someone did all the legwork and figured out that you could fit every human being on Earth into the Grand Canyon.

Who knew?!?!

Here’s how folks reacted to this unusual calculation.

One person asked a very pressing question…

Another X user is concerned about where they might be placed in the meatball.

And this person said what we’re all thinking…

What a weird thing to calculate.

