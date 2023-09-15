Every Living Human in the World Would Make a Meatball Just Three Eiffel Towers Wide. Yes, Somebody Actually Did The Math.
by Matthew Gilligan
You learn something new every single day, right?
And I’m willing to bet that this isn’t something you’ve ever thought about before, but weirder is better sometimes!
A Reddit user decided to do a strange calculation and I gotta say, I think we’re all better off for it.
Here’s what they came up with: IF all of the 7.88 billion people on Earth were put into a (pretty big) blender and made one big meatball mass out of everyone, the actual size of that thing would be a very specific size. In fact, it would measure just about 1 kilometer wide (that’s three Eiffel Towers, FYI).
Check out the visual representation below to get a good idea of what this would look like.
If you blended all 7.88 billion ppl on Earth into a fine goo (density of a human=985 kg/m3, average human body mass=62 kg), you would end up with a sphere of human goo just under 1 km wide. This is a visualization of how that would look like in Central Park.
© reddit/kiwi2703 pic.twitter.com/9H8cRjbVzl
— Erika (@ExploreCosmos_) June 4, 2022
Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time someone has done the math on something like this.
In 2014, someone did all the legwork and figured out that you could fit every human being on Earth into the Grand Canyon.
Who knew?!?!
Here’s how folks reacted to this unusual calculation.
One person asked a very pressing question…
Then how do we cook this gigantic meatball?
— Scarecrow🍥 (@scarecrow_jpn) June 6, 2022
Another X user is concerned about where they might be placed in the meatball.
Don’t put me next to anyone who snores.
— Kay Boon (@Kay_Boon) June 8, 2022
And this person said what we’re all thinking…
Here’s something you don’t think about every day:
— Garry Rodgers (@GarryRodgers1) June 7, 2022
What a weird thing to calculate.