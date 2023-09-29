September 29, 2023 at 8:28 am

Guy Shows The Amazing, Hidden Doghouse He’s Built Into The Fireplace

by Laura Lynott

Source: TikTok/@aguyandagolden

It looks like this man is his dog’s best friend. And getting sent to the “dog house” is absolutely no punishment at all! Because there’s no better place to chill out with his four-legged friend!

And we are here for it.

The video shows a guy getting sent to timeout by his partner…

Source: TikTok/@aguyandagolden

And then we find where “timeout” is…

This dude has built his own dog house behind the fireplace!

Source: TikTok/@aguyandagolden

The video shows the guy crawling into a hidden doghouse, and this tiny crib appears to be where it’s at!

The guy and his best friend hang out, watching TV, eating snacks and even playing PAW-KER.

Source: TikTok/@aguyandagolden

Anyhow, this guy is a genius – who doesn’t want this doghouse!

Source: TikTok/@aguyandagolden

Watch the full clip here:

@aguyandagolden

The best punishment. #dog #goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok

♬ original sound – AGuyandAGolden

Here’s what dog lovers thought about this, the ultimate doggy hang out.

Some folks are about ready to move in!

Source: TikTok/@aguyandagolden

And it looks like there might just be some doggy style literature going on in the background!

Source: TikTok/@aguyandagolden

Some think maybe man’s best friend may have had enough!

Source: TikTok/@aguyandagolden

More wholesome content like this, please.

