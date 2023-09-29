Guy Shows The Amazing, Hidden Doghouse He’s Built Into The Fireplace
by Laura Lynott
It looks like this man is his dog’s best friend. And getting sent to the “dog house” is absolutely no punishment at all! Because there’s no better place to chill out with his four-legged friend!
And we are here for it.
The video shows a guy getting sent to timeout by his partner…
And then we find where “timeout” is…
This dude has built his own dog house behind the fireplace!
The video shows the guy crawling into a hidden doghouse, and this tiny crib appears to be where it’s at!
The guy and his best friend hang out, watching TV, eating snacks and even playing PAW-KER.
Anyhow, this guy is a genius – who doesn’t want this doghouse!
Watch the full clip here:
@aguyandagolden
The best punishment. #dog #goldenretriever #dogsoftiktok
Here’s what dog lovers thought about this, the ultimate doggy hang out.
Some folks are about ready to move in!
And it looks like there might just be some doggy style literature going on in the background!
Some think maybe man’s best friend may have had enough!
More wholesome content like this, please.