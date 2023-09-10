September 10, 2023 at 3:22 pm

‘He didn’t even say sorry.’ An Uber Passenger Tried To Steal A Driver’s iPad And Then Realized They Forgot Their Phone In The Car

by Matthew Gilligan

Some people, I tell ya…

They can be so rude, inconsiderate, and downright MEAN.

And the passenger who took a ride in an Uber in the video you’re about to see definitely falls into that category.

A viral video showed what happened when a passenger stole an Uber driver’s iPad…but he was surprised when he realized that he had left his phone in the car’s backseat so he had to go back to retrieve it.

The text overlay on the video reads, “INSTANT KARMA: Uber passenger steals my iPad but forgets his phone in my backseat.”

The video showed the driver and the passenger making the exchange after the rider got out with the driver’s iPad.

Awkward!

The description of the video reads, “Why’d I say thank you for getting my stolen iPad back and he didn’t even say sorry.”

Take a look at his video.

@karanexplores Why’d I say thank you for getting my stolen ipad back and he didn’t even say sorry. 🙄 hahahaha #karanexplores #fyp #thief #uber ♬ Blinding Lights – Instrumental – The Weeknd

And here’s what people had to say about it.

This TikTokker said what this guy should have done.

I agree!

This individual said he should have just thrown the phone out the window.

And one TikTokker said they would have handled this the same way…

I can’t believe people are this bold!

