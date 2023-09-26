‘They were preparing me to see if I could handle the negative workplace.’ Man Shares How Toxic Companies Show Their True Colors In The Interview Process
by Laura Lynott
There ain’t nothing worse than getting hired and realizing you work in a toxic office.
That feeling of dread every time you walk in the door makes you regret the day you took that job!
Well, this guy, @MilesfromHR has shared some giveaways to help you find out if that’s a toxic job, before you ever take it!
Miles told his followers: “I’m gonna tell you a secret right now, any job that starts pressing a little too hard about why you left each and every job, they want to ask a lot of negative behavioral questions about how did you deal with a difficult supervisor or difficult team members.
He continued: “Any company that I’ve worked for that asked me a lot of those questions, when I got the job, I realized that they were basically just preparing me to see if could I handle the negative workplace culture that they had.”
And here’s the key thing to ask these potential employers: “And I’ve straight up asked recruiters, sometimes like at the end of the interview, or after I’ve already gotten the job and I’m giving feedback – “I’m like ‘I thought some of your questions were really interesting. Can you share a bit about how you selected those?'”
This is gold! Folks need to hear this because it might just save a lot of heartache into the future!
Miles added: “Because if they don’t have a streamlined question set… there’s a million questions you could ask. But if most of your questions are about how do you deal with a negative workplace environment, that is because their workplace environment is negative. And they want to know if you can handle it.”
Now, this advice is key! Just don’t take that job, keep looking!
“Go ahead and get back into the market because there are plenty of jobs, there’s too many jobs – it ain’t worth it,” he said.
Watch the full insightful clip here:
@milesfromhr
Here’s what people thought of those toxic questions for those toxic jobs!
Perhaps the takeaway here is employers just need to be straight up with folks and prospective employees use your smarts and shop around for that job!
