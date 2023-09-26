September 26, 2023 at 2:36 am

‘It won’t drop out until that call is answered.’ Traffic Light Tech Shows Why You Shouldn’t Press The Crosswalk Button More Than Once

by Laura Lynott

Have you ever wondered why you shouldn’t press the crosswalk pedestrian button repeatedly?

Well, @trafficlightdoctor on TikTok has the answer!

Traffic Light Doctor asked his followers:  “Why do they say not to press the button multiple times?”.  He went on to show us just how the system works!

He pressed the button and opened up a hidden box of wires – the mainframe for the crosswalk button!

The signal passed from the button to the box.  That action “allows you to get the walk symbol across the street,” he said.

“So once you press this button… (it) locks on until this call is answered,” he added, explaining that’s why it doesn’t matter how many times that button’s pressed!

That box is STILL going to answer the first button push before it does anything else!

Here’s what the actual computer readout looks like…

So, don’t waste your time pushing it more than once!

Watch the full clip here:

@trafficlightdoctor

Replying to @odis

♬ original sound – 🚦 Traffic Light Doctor 🚦

Here’s what y’all had to say:

Some people were like, “Duh!”

Others were here for the ASMR aspects of the video…

And at least one person was being dorky about the tech. Not everything has to be open source, Trevor!

Now you know!

The Sifter