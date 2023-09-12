‘How does this policy reach out to me?’ A Man Was Charged $45 By His Gym Because A Non-Member Snuck In Behind Him
Here’s what happened: at an Anytime Fitness location in Singapore, a person was charged for accidentally letting a non-member of the gym sneak in.
The person who posted the video said a person walked into the gym behind them without tapping their membership fob and the folks at the Anytime Fitness location tried to charge him $60, which is about $45 in U.S. dollars.
In the text overlay, the video poster wrote, “I didn’t even notice there was a person behind me.”
The video showed screenshots of text messages between the person and representatives from the gym, who said they couldn’t identify the person who snuck into the location.
The folks at the gym wrote, “Its your sole…responsibility to ensure she tap. Yes, you didn’t open fully but you didn’t ask her to tap in.”
The person who posted the video said that they will not renew their membership with Anytime Fitness because of this incident and the fallout.
They posted a follow-up video and said they don’t think they broke any rules because the rules of the gym clearly state that someone else can’t use a member’s key fob, and if they do, the member will be charged $60.
In the video, they said, “I didn’t allow that girl to use my key FOB, so how does this policy reach out to me?”
They also said that they saw a Google review from a person who had a similar situation at the gym.
Follwong up on the tailgating fine i received from AF Bugis yesterday. I found my terms and conditions that I signed and discovered very disturbing trends. I wish to clarify i am not shaming the company but as a consumer i felt unjustly penalised for one and two the penalty can be changed on a whim wo informing us is definitely ridiculous. I even oleaded for leniency and said i rmb it was 30 but the staff insisted the price had always been 60 @Mothership @MustShareNews @The Blue Cats by Goody Feed @Wake Up Singapore
One person said they won’t be going to Anytime Fitness after seeing this.
Another viewer pointed out how ridiculous this is.
And one person said he needs to write an email to corporate.
This is obviously completely unfair. Just because somebody agrees to a terms and conditions, doesn’t mean those terms are legal.
Lawyer up!