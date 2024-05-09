He Asked His Mom To Walk Him Down The Aisle, But When She Included His Stepfather Without Asking, He Took It Back
by Trisha Leigh
Weddings are supposed to be a time of celebrating love, and for those closest for you to be there to celebrate your happiness.
The industry has turned them into something else, though, and drama abounds.
This man lost his father young, so when he invited a parent to walk him down the aisle it was only his mother.
So my fiancée and I thought it would be sweet if we were both walked down the aisle by our parents at our wedding.
For her that’s both her moms and for me that’s my mom. I lost my dad 11 years ago when I was 14.
My mom was thrilled when I asked her and told me she was so excited to walk her baby boy down the aisle.
So, he was surprised when his stepfather called saying how touched he was by the offer.
The problem came in when she told her husband that I wanted them to walk me down the aisle. Not just her like I explicitly stated.
But her and her husband, who has never been my parental figure and only came into my life as an adult.
He was excited about the prospect as well and he called me up and told me he was glad I was finally letting him step into the role of father figure because he always wanted kids and he was proud to have a son.
I had no idea where this came out of so I asked what he meant and he said the fact I wanted my mom and him to walk me down the aisle meant I was embracing him as a parent too.
I told him I had not asked for both of them. I asked just my mom. He acted like I never spoke.
He told his mother she needed to fix it but she refused.
So I called my mom and asked where he got the idea I had asked him and she told me she hadn’t seen it as a big deal because they’re married and he’s a good man and surely I’ll want him to be grandpa to my future kids so including him in this shouldn’t be such a big deal.
I told her it is a big deal because he is not my parent and if anyone was going to be walking with us it would be dad, but he’s not here and because he’s not here I don’t want anyone else.
I told her she needed to clear things up with her husband and she told me no. She said she would not crush him and I could man up and allow him the joy of experiencing this with us.
I told her I was not going to walk with the two of them.
She told me it was too late to back out now and what harm would it do. She told me it would crush him to have it taken back.
I told her he blatantly ignored me when I already told him and she defended it saying he was excited and wanted to be included.
So, he told her she wasn’t walking him down the aisle either.
I told her I wouldn’t walk with her if she didn’t fix this and she told me I had to walk with her, I already asked and she already accepted.
Which is when I told her if that was her stance then I was taking back the offer for her and she could figure out what to tell the man she married.
All heck broke loose when I told my mom this and she told me I was behaving like a child and excluding a good man for no good reason as well as punishing her for trying to be a good wife.
AITA?
Is he awful for breaking his stepfather’s heart? Reddit will let him know!
The top comment says whatever happens, it’s all on his mom.
They say she might not be able to come at all.
His mom can’t force this relationship.
Maybe he could even get his stepdad onto his side.
Mom is the one who manufactured all of this drama.
It’s definitely not this guy’s mistake.
That said, I do feel a little bad for the stepdad.
If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, family, mother of the groom, picture, reddit, stepfather, top, weddings