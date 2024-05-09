Customer Told McDonald’s Employees He Was a Secret Shopper After They Said Their Ice Cream Machine Was Broken
by Matthew Gilligan
It’s a story as old as time itself…
The broken ice cream machine at McDonald’s!
We’ve all experienced this phenomenon at one point or another, but these folks took a different approach to this common problem.
A woman named Hannah filmed her friend in a McDonald’s drive-thru interacting with an employee.
Hannah’s friend told the worker he ordered a McFlurry and the employee responded, “Unfortunately we can’t do McFlurries or any ice cream right now.”
But this fella had an ace up his sleeve…
He replied, “I’m actually a secret shopper. I work for McDonald’s corporate I’m a regional manager so I was just wondering why the machine’s down. I had a couple calls that they’re down in this area so…”
The man kept up the charade and asked who the manager on duty was that night and pretended that he was keeping track of her responses.
He finally drove away after the interaction.
I have a feeling we’re never gonna get to the bottom of this issue!
Let’s check out the video.
@palmbeachgirl
@McDonald’s the jig is up
Here’s how viewers reacted.
This individual said there’s a movie about this phenomenon!
Another viewer offered some inside info.
And this person who works at Mickey D’s offered some insight.
Get those machines fixed!
We’re struggling out here!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.