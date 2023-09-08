‘I actually start gagging.’ Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard a lot about “meat sweats”, but this is a new one…
A TikTok user named Sue posted a video and talked about how she got “meat anxiety” while eating a turkey sandwich from Subway.
She walked viewers through her thoughts about the subject in a viral video.
In the video, Sue said, “Oh my gosh I h**e when they stack it like I actually start gagging because I’m just like this is f**king flesh, like no!”
She added, “I don’t wanna feel like I’m eating the animal.”
Her video’s text overlay reads, “Meat Anxiety.”
Take a look at what she had to say.
@harajukusue
I hate eating meat 😭#subway
When you really think about eating meat… is it a bit weird.
So just don’t think about it.