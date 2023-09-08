September 8, 2023 at 9:57 am

‘I actually start gagging.’ Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate

by Matthew Gilligan

TikTokMeatAnxiety I actually start gagging. Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate

I’ve heard a lot about “meat sweats”, but this is a new one…

A TikTok user named Sue posted a video and talked about how she got “meat anxiety” while eating a turkey sandwich from Subway.

She walked viewers through her thoughts about the subject in a viral video.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.31.46 PM I actually start gagging. Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, Sue said, “Oh my gosh I h**e when they stack it like I actually start gagging because I’m just like this is f**king flesh, like no!”

She added, “I don’t wanna feel like I’m eating the animal.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.32.12 PM I actually start gagging. Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate

Photo Credit: TikTok

Her video’s text overlay reads, “Meat Anxiety.”

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.32.26 PM I actually start gagging. Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at what she had to say.

@harajukusue

I hate eating meat 😭#subway

♬ original sound – Sue🎀

And here’s what people had to say about it.

One person has similar meat issues.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.32.45 PM I actually start gagging. Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate

Photo Credit: TikTok

This person is on board with this.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.32.50 PM I actually start gagging. Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one individual also has problems with BIG burgers.

Screen Shot 2023 09 05 at 3.33.02 PM I actually start gagging. Woman Says She Gets “Meat Anxiety” When Eating At Subway And People Can Relate

Photo Credit: TikTok

When you really think about eating meat… is it a bit weird.

So just don’t think about it.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter