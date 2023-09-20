‘I am shook by this.’ A Woman Shows How To Buy Brand Name Furniture For Less Directly From Wholesalers
Furniture hack incoming!
A woman named Grace posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how they can save big money on furniture by using a website that allows people to compare prices from different wholesalers.
Grace said, “So I’m gonna be moving out of my parents’ house at some point soon and I saw a video yesterday talking about how a bunch of furniture is really just wholesaled and you can just buy it directly from the wholesaler for way cheaper and then I saw a comment that pointed me to this website and y’all, I’m shook.”
Grace showed viewers various examples and compared prices between different outlets.
For example, she talked about a specific table that costs $620 at Joss & Main, but only $544 at Appliances Connection.
And she also showed viewers that a couch that costs $4,300 at Target only costs $2,100 at American Home Furniture.
The website is called spoken.io.
Grace said, “I am shook by this. I know there’s a bunch of sites, I guess, that do the same thing but this site was the one I found all this stuff on.”
Sounds like a great deal to me!
Thanks for the advice!
Take a look at her video.
@grace_lemire
this would make furnishing an apartment or house so much cheaper omg Initial video i saw talking about this topic was from @marklolol !! #apartmenthacks #apartmentdecor #furnishinghome #furnishinganapartment #apartmenttips #cheapfurniture #affordablefurniture #greenscreen
