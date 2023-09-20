September 20, 2023 at 5:49 am

‘I am shook by this.’ A Woman Shows How To Buy Brand Name Furniture For Less Directly From Wholesalers

Furniture hack incoming!

A woman named Grace posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about how they can save big money on furniture by using a website that allows people to compare prices from different wholesalers.

Grace said, “So I’m gonna be moving out of my parents’ house at some point soon and I saw a video yesterday talking about how a bunch of furniture is really just wholesaled and you can just buy it directly from the wholesaler for way cheaper and then I saw a comment that pointed me to this website and y’all, I’m shook.”

Grace showed viewers various examples and compared prices between different outlets.

For example, she talked about a specific table that costs $620 at Joss & Main, but only $544 at Appliances Connection.

And she also showed viewers that a couch that costs $4,300 at Target only costs $2,100 at American Home Furniture.

The website is called spoken.io.

Grace said, “I am shook by this. I know there’s a bunch of sites, I guess, that do the same thing but this site was the one I found all this stuff on.”

Sounds like a great deal to me!

Thanks for the advice!

Take a look at her video.

Here’s how people reacted.

One person was obviously annoyed by the way she talked.

Another TikTokker said you should always do your research.

And one person said Dillard’s is a place to check out for furniture.

Go get those deals, fam!

