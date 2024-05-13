Baker Puts Extremely Rude Customer In Her Place After 30 Minutes Of Verbal Abuse. – ‘I need this cake for 120 people for tomorrow.’
by Ryan McCarthy
One of the worst things to happen to any industry that deals with customers is the motto: “The customer’s always right.”
Because while it comes in handy for certain situations like how they want their food cooked or other specifications, most of the time the customer is flat out wrong!
After 30 minutes on the phone with a rude customer, baker @thugmomog had enough, and decided to give her back the same exact energy she was getting!
Check out her hilarious revenge for yourself!
Her video opens with her looking exasperated after 30 minutes on the phone as she tries to explain to a customer that she cannot fix her problem in such a short amount of time.
But the customer isn’t taking no for an answer. “You realize that I am the one with the money right? And you’re not? I’m the one that’s hiring you.”
But instead of just taking the verbal abuse most businesses have to deal with, she hits back!
“Ma’am that was incredibly rude. I don’t know who you think you are, but I’m trying very hard to remain professional. I can’t understand where you think you’re coming from with that.”
With that off her chest, she said on top of the woman’s attitude, her demands were just plain unrealistic, as most people book 2-3 months in advance, and have a design already in mind for the cake!
But apparently, listening isn’t her strong suit. “I need this cake for 120 people for tomorrow. I need to have this done, it needs to be taken care of.”
But then the customer absolutely crossed a line. “B***h, Walmart could pull this off.”
And with that, any semblance of cool that the baker was keeping went out the window.
“I’m sorry, did you say ‘b***h’? The only b***h is you, because you sat here and basically made fun of the fact that everyone else doesn’t have any money but you!”
And as glorious as that was, her tirade was far from over!
“I don’t know who you think you are, but I’m the wrong m’fer, and it’s past 9 o’clock!”
After leaving the Karen with some more colorful advice, she told her to lose this number.
And when Karen began to respond, she told her something she could do to herself, and hung up!
Check out her amazing video for yourself!
@thugmomog
I blacked out. As a business owner, do all you can to not let them get you emotional. However, I do match the vibe and being a entrepreneur doesn’t make any of us a door mat. 🤘🏼❤️ i’m not perfect but 😂☠️🪦 #entitled #karen #businessowner #fypシ #cringe #fypage
♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music – Ocean Floor Orchestra
TikTok was absolutely living at seeing a Karen get the same treatment back, with many saying they were living vicariously through her!
Many said while the customer apparently had the money, she definitely didn’t have the cake!
This user said anyone in customer service was having their trauma healed by her video.
Many were shocked that she had kept her cool for that long!
Finally, this user said its always the rudest customers who are shocked when they get the same energy thrown back at them!
Anyone who has ever worked with customers had to love this.
We’ve all wanted to say something similar at one time or another.
