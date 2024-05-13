His Girlfriend Needs A Place To Live For A Few Months, But He Doesn’t Want Her To Move In
by Matthew Gilligan
This is always a pivotal moment in a relationship…
To move in…or not to move in…
And this guy isn’t going for it with his old lady!
But is he wrong?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for not letting my girlfriend crash at my place while she finds a new apartment?
“My girlfriend and I have been together for a little under two years now. Things have been going well I think.
Her roommate has moved out of state and now my girlfriend needs a place to stay temporarily (we both work and live in a fairly large city – i.e. not easy to find affordable arrangements).
He’s not so sure about this…
My place is pretty spacious, yes. However it’s just not suitable for anything more than 1 person. My uncle gave me this loft (and the 50% of assets he didn’t donate to charity) and was a bachelor all his life, which is definitely how the space is intended to be used.
If I had to pay for a similar space in this part of the city, it would be $5-6k+ rent, i.e. 30-35% of my pre tax pay, so I definitely don’t want to move anytime soon.
If you don’t know what a loft is, my bedroom is on another floor from the living room/kitchen area, but there’s no physical wall between them. This means you can literally hear everything. Great for living by myself, not tolerable with anyone else long term.
What to do…?
That would mean I can’t play on my PC in the bedroom late at night or watch tv in the living room. If you wake up in the middle of the night and want a quesadilla, you can definitely smell what’s being cooked in the kitchen and hear the blower.
There’s also very little privacy anywhere besides the bathroom. I’m sure there are some entire families living in arrangements like this, but there are also families living in huts or closet apartments in Hong Kong.
My girlfriend would have to commute 70-80 minutes to get here from her parents house. However she assured me she would only need 3 months to find a place so it’s not as if that’d be a long term situation.
There’s plenty of people who commute everyday, it’s no big deal. I really don’t think she has any reason to be so upset with me about not wanting to do this.
AITA?”
Here’s what folks had to say.
Is he being a jerk?
Or is he justified in what he’s doing…?
